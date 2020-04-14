AB InBev slashes dividend by half as alcohol ban hits

JOHANNESBURG - Anheuser -Busch InBev (AB InBev) is slashing its dividend by half to save R18 billion as Covid-19 shuts bars and curbs beer drinking.





The JSE and New York-listed brewery giant announced today that it was revising its final dividend for 2019 to 50 cents per share from an original proposal of €1 (Euro) due to the coronavirus. The company also announced it was rescheduling its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to June 3 from April 29.



