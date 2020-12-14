ABB’s R1.56bn Eskom deal is ’crucial milestone’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises hailed the recovery of R1.56 billion from ABB South Africa as “a crucial milestone in the fight against corruption and state capture”, after Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reached an agreement with ABB to pay back in full, money derived from overpayment by the power utility. ABB on Friday agreed to pay Eskom R1.56bn in a full and final settlement of an overpayment dispute relating to a contract unlawfully awarded through corrupt means for work at the Kusile power station. The South African-based Swiss-Danish robotics company will now record R1.66bn negative cash flow in its balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the department on Friday flagged that it was also in the process of rolling out an SOE (state-owned enterprise) Risk and Integrity Framework geared towards restoring good governance in SOEs. “The framework will introduce stringent reforms in relation to the management of conflicts of interest and integrity assessments of SOE employees and companies doing business with the SOEs,” it said.

The department also commended ABB for their disclosure and urged other companies, both local and international, to also come forward and make disclosures, while warning that the SIU through the proclamation would track down all those culpable in the state capture project.

The settlement was inclusive of the capital amount and interest, including an R800 million variation order, R250m for irregular award of contracts, R380m interest and R160m profit accrued by ABB.

Eskom said the recovered R1.56bn would be used to reduce its enormous debt and debt service cost.

The power utility had awarded a R2.2bn contract to ABB for control and instrumentation and its variation orders relating to Units 1 and 2 at Kusile power station in March 2015.

Certain Eskom officials irregularly awarded ABB the inflated contract, and two former executives of Eskom have already appeared in court and are being prosecuted.

Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter said the amount paid to ABB was R324m more than the price offered by the lowest bidder at the time.

De Ruyter said Eskom was motivated to award the contract to ABB on the basis that ABB could offer scheduled acceleration.

“In order to avoid lengthy and protracted litigation, Eskom and the SIU agreed that the settlement amount is a fair and reasonable reflection of the damages that Eskom suffered as a result of this unlawful contract,” he said.

De Ruyter said Eskom accepted that ABB had performed parts of its obligations on the contract, with the implementation of the technology on the power station currently standing at 90 percent.

As a result, the parties have agreed to continue installing ABB’s technology at Kusile on terms similar to the original contract, but without any profit accruing to ABB as it would not be feasible to replace the contractor at this late stage.

De Ruyter said changing the C&I contractor at this late stage would delay the completion of Kusile by about four years, lead to significant claims from other contractors, displace maintenance scheduled on the existing fleet and would increase the risk of loadshedding.

“We are now at the point where we need to finish this contract and get Kusile connected to the grid as soon as possible,” De Ruyter said.

Eskom has already recovered R1.1bn from McKinsey and R171m from Deloitte Consulting.

The power utility has also instituted a claim for R3.8bn against members of the Gupta family, Gupta associates, former Eskom executives and a former government minister, as well as a R95 million claim against PwC.

BUSINESS REPORT