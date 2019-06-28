Abland's Atlantic Hills. Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - Property developer Abland is working on five new commercial developments worth more than R300million at the 72 hectare Atlantic Hills Business Park in Cape Town, a statement said yesterday. The developments include a 4000 square metre head office and warehouse for Time Link, and offices for Hi Calibre, Brand In-Store and Symphony Forwarding SA; an 11000 square metre development with 11 units to rent; an 8000 square metre warehouse and office development to rent; and a 17000 square metre cold-storage facility and head office for Southern African Fruit Terminals.

The first four developments are being built on behalf of POD Property Fund, with a value of R300m. Time Link, Hi Calibre, Brand In-Store and Symphony Forwarding SA were completed at the end of March.

This month construction started on the 11000 square metre and 8000 square metre developments, which were being built for future tenants. The 17000 square metre cold-storage facility and head office for SA Fruit Terminals will have 20 air-locked loading, and rapid-sterilisation cooling tunnels, with a 5500 pallet capacity. Abland planned to complete the business park development in 2023, the statement said.

BUSINESS REPORT