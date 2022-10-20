About 14% of Eskom staff have undeclared business interests

Close to 6 000 of Eskom’s more than 42 000 employees, about 14%, have undeclared business interests within the organisation as the utility leans more on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks to untie intricate webs of corruption. This has effected the power utility’s procurement of coal, diesel, spare parts amounting to billions of rands dating back from the State Capture years.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was told by Eskom; the Hawk’s General, Godfrey Lebeya and SIU’s head, Andy Mothibi, of numerous corruption networks still fleecing off quality coal, which sells three times more on the black market. This as Eskom is also in a gigantic battle to recover some of the billions of rands siphoned off through questionable contracts with Babcock International, ABB and Teveta. CEO Andre de Ruyter yesterday announced the establishment of a Supply Chain Management Office, for which a general manager has already been hired, to have immediate oversight over procurement decisions as he lauded the role played by the security agencies in curbing crime and corruption within the organisation.

“The Impact of the SIU and the Hawks has been fantastic, it is not easy running an organisation entrenched with criminal systems. The quality of the coal is compromised, spares ordered are paid for, but not delivered. We welcome the increased attention from the security units to deal with criminal elements at Eskom,” De Ruyter said. The SIU found there were 55 matters related to procurement. And while 42 suppliers were registered with Eskom, of those only six had transacted with Eskom. Lifestyle data analysis - a pillar of the investigations - has unearthed 3 812 workers who had not declared their interests, 2 799 of those were referred for consequent management, 148 were awaiting finalisation, though 13 of them have resigned.

About 72 suppliers had been temporarily blocked to prove their qualification criteria. “We have taken actions to freeze the pensions of those members who resign while there is a disciplinary process against them,” De Ruyter said. Eskom’s Internal investigations unit said it received a daily average of 25 requests for investigations, which were assessed and handed over to the SIU.

Mothibi said there were 334 officials caught in conflict of interest whereby they colluded with suppliers to either inflate prices or manipulate payment for undelivered orders, 99 were referred to Eskom for consequence management, 135 referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, of those 117 finalised, with 67 guilty. He said there were 5 464 cases of failure to declare, which had been put through the processes resulting in 3 185 being finalised and 1 463 withdrawn provisionally. Mothibi said they were also investigating five cases of corruption in coal supply agreements worth R91 billion by unnamed mining groups, the first to the value of R9.3bn, R2.6bn on the second, R27bn on the third, R10.5bn on the fourth and the last one at R42bn .

Awry diesel procurement contract under investigation amounted to R2bn. Matters under investigation in the build projects focused on 24 contracts worth R88bn. Meanwhile, design modifications at Eskom plant’s Kusile and Medupi would still require about R35bn a pop and caused consternation among parliamentarians that it was still ABB, which had been awarded the contract to continue maintenance while a skills transfer programme was put in place.