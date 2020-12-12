Absa and WeThinkCode partner to transform digital skills in SA

DURBAN - Absa and local training NGO WeThinkCode_ have partnered to look into the the transformation of South Africa’s digital skills landscape by reforming youth employability.

The focus of both of the entities is on candidate selection and matching, a demand-led curriculum, retention and ultimately the employment of graduates. This partnership looks to see if candidates show other aptitudes for coding and programme design rather than being strong in maths and science.

The partnership which started in 2016 has led Absa to now sponsoring 60 out of the 300 annual WeThinkCode_ students.

“As a top investor in higher education in South Africa, Absa has applied a more rigorous approach to how we fund projects, now tracking the success of students we support, from initial application to curriculum through to finding employment,” said Makano Morojele, Head of Education Reform and Employability at Absa.

Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode_ said, ”What distinguishes Absa as a funding partner is their hands-on approach. They’re deeply involved in the design of WeThinkCode ‘s syllabus programme as well, ensuring that the skills being taught are relevant to the market. Plus, there’s an added awareness of the importance of mentoring and support, critical for some young students because of the gaps in their secondary education”.