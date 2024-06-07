Absa in vehicle finance partnership with Renault South Africa

Through the alliance, Renault dealers would gain “unprecedented access” to Absa’s solutions for retail and wholesale finance, with the integration also providing a “seamless, efficient experience for dealers and customers alike, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience”, according to a statement issued yesterday,

Absa and Renault South Africa have entered into a strategic alliance that will result in the launch of Renault Financial Services, a product of the bank aimed at offering finance and other services to Renault customers.

“By aligning our services with the Renault dealership network, we are not just offering financial solutions, but also creating an ecosystem that supports the automotive industry’s growth and development,” said Charl Potgieter, managing executive for Absa Vehicle Finance.

The alliance would also leverage an expanded sales network to accelerate growth for both partners, setting the stage for Absa and Renault South Africa to compete head-on in the automotive sector.

“We believe Renault Financial Services, a finance product of Absa, will add to the Renault value added services offering aimed at enhancing the customer buying experience, and drive vehicle sales for the Renault dealership network,” Renault South Africa CEO, Shumani Tshifularo said.