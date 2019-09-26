Absa is open for business ahead of planned protest action







Absa will be open for business ahead of the planned protest action tomorrow (27 September 2019) according to a statement from the bank. PHOTO: Supplied by Absa Group. DURBAN – Absa will be open for business ahead of the planned protest action tomorrow (27 September 2019) according to a statement from the bank. Absa said that they have been hard at work to provide uninterrupted banking services to customers across their various business operations. Detailed contingency plans have been developed, and every effort is being made to ensure continued operations across all Absa business lines with a specific focus on Absa branches, ATMs, Call Centres, cash management, payments and online platforms. The bank said that they are confident that the majority of their employees will be at work tomorrow, and Absa's security team has been working around the clock to ensure a safe environment for both customers and colleagues. While Absa has planned for any eventuality, it is anticipated that some branch services may be impacted.

Absa is advising customers to take advantage of the bank's digital platforms, including Absa Online, the Absa Banking App and cellphone banking for their transactional needs.

Absa will be providing real-time updates about the situation and developments on the day via our social media channels.

Contingency plan for banking strike

The South African Revenue Services said in a media statement that they have contingency plans are in place to mitigate any negative impact of the bank strike.

SARS said, "All participants are rolling out plans to ensure that there is minimal disruption to SARS services. In this respect, SARS will work with all roleplayers to avert any disruption to the country’s financial system".

The revenue service has requested patience and understanding from taxpayers and traders.

BUSINESS REPORT