DURBAN – Absa will be open for business ahead of the planned protest action tomorrow (27 September 2019) according to a statement from the bank.
Absa said that they have been hard at work to provide uninterrupted banking services to customers across their various business operations.
Detailed contingency plans have been developed, and every effort is being made to ensure continued operations across all Absa business lines with a specific focus on Absa branches, ATMs, Call Centres, cash management, payments and online platforms.
The bank said that they are confident that the majority of their employees will be at work tomorrow, and Absa's security team has been working around the clock to ensure a safe environment for both customers and colleagues.
While Absa has planned for any eventuality, it is anticipated that some branch services may be impacted.