PHOTO: Supplied by Absa Group.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Group has successfully migrated the banking platform used by six of its African subsidiaries from Barclays Plc's data centre in the United Kingdom to Absa's data centre in South Africa, the bank said on Tuesday. The bank said the migration, which took place over the weekend, entailed moving customer transaction-processing capability and data from IT systems owned and housed by Barclays to systems owned by Absa in South Africa.

The banking system is used in South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, Barclays Tanzania, Seychelles and Zambia. Absa Group has a presence in 12 countries in Africa, with approximately 42,000 employees.

During the migration, which is part of Absa's separation from Barclays PLC, banking services were temporarily unavailable but customers had been informed in advance so they could make alternative arrangements.

The bank said normal operations resumed on Monday with all branches open and all digital channels and ATM services fully restored.

Paul O’Flaherty, chief executive of engineering services at Absa, said this demonstrated their commitment and capability in ensuring an orderly separation.

"The successful completion of the project, which was large and complex and one of our key Platinum projects, is another significant milestone in Absa’s separation from Barclays, due for completion in June 2020," O’Flaherty said.

The migration unlocks a number of benefits, including an upgrade of the bank's hardware infrastructure, enhanced resilience and preparation of systems in line with Absa's Application Programming Interface (API) strategy.

In addition, Absa said knowledge transfer from the Barclays Plc technical team to local resources will enable additional flexibility and scalability, and reduce a number of risks.

- African News Agency (ANA)