DURBAN - Absa and The Digital Academy hosted a technology showcase to unveil solutions and applications built by The Digital Academy interns as part of a six-month programme. The programme is aimed at helping to bridge a skills shortage in the technology and banking sectors.

The Digital Academy has created a real-world and industry-leading platform which allows for young software developers to grow technically and to solve real problems with innovative solutions. The programme is designed to identify top talent and to fast-track opportunities and success for participants.

Participants in the internship work in simulated software development environments, which encourage digital product innovation in Africa and allow skills to be aligned to industry demand.

Absa has made a substantial investment in developing young talent in partnership with The Digital Academy. Both organisations contribute to improving the employability of South Africa’s out-of-work youth and promote economic inclusion, while passing on critical skills needed to succeed in the workplace of the future.

"Disruptive technologies and trends such as the Internet of Things, robotics, virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the way we live and work. We need to train and develop a skilled workforce that has the ability to take part in the digital revolution, which is one of the reasons that our partnership with The Digital Academy is so important," said Lee-Anne Wyman, Programme Manager for Young Talent and Citizenship in Absa’s technology division.

Each year, The Digital Academy hosts two intakes of 30 students that are trained for six months. The only prerequisite for joining the programme is for students to have completed Matric, to have a foundation in coding and a passion for technology.

The initiative supports these young interns in their development by building commercially focused prototypes that address local challenges for the local and African market. To date, 178 interns have been placed at Absa as part of the work-based experience component of the internship, of which 12 are current interns, 85 have been placed permanently and 41 have been placed on fixed-term contracts

“Our latest showcase will build on the success Absa and The Digital Academy have already enjoyed in ensuring that we continue to pass on the support and skills that South Africa’s youth need in order to become leaders of the workplaces of tomorrow, as well as to play an active role in their communities,” concludes Wyman.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE