Absa reports 3% rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG - South African lender Absa posted a 3% increase in full-year profit on Wednesday, but warned it would take longer to achieve its 18% to 20% return on equity (ROE) target as the economy splutters.





The results are the first under new Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele, who took the helm in January, as local lenders struggle with an economy long characterised by stagnant growth, high unemployment and rising living costs, and which tipped into recession in the final quarter of last year.



