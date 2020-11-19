Absa SA rules out dividends with profit down 40%

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Group said it’s unlikely to pay an ordinary dividend this year as the South African bank conserves cash to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings before one-time items and accounting adjustments will probably decline more than 40 percent from a year earlier, Johannesburg-based Absa said in a statement on Thursday. It’s withholding payouts despite having strong buffers and forecasting “improved second-half capital generation.”

The lender is ruling out a dividend even after Standard Bank Group and FirstRand, Africa’s biggest banks, indicated they have surplus capital that could be distributed to investors. South Africa’s banking regulator is following peers in the northern hemisphere, which have urged banks to pause investor payouts at least until January.

Lenders operating in South Africa are having to contend with the longest recession since 1992 and unemployment at a 17-year high after restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 hammered what was an already fragile economy. Absa’s headcount declined by 1,200 in the first nine months of the year, it said.

More 2020 guidance: