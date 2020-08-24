Absa says full-year dividend unlikely after interim profit tumbles

JOHANNESBURG - Absa said on Monday it was unlikely to declare a full-year dividend after its interim profit plunged by 93 percent amid the coronavirus crisis.

The lender, in the midst of a turnaround drive when the pandemic struck, had already warned that bad loans would blow a hole in its performance and drag earnings down by up to 97 percent.

“Given our focus on preserving capital, we do not envisage declaring an ordinary dividend for 2020,” the lender said in its results statement, adding that its capital levels were expected to remain resilient.

The bank’s headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 67.7 cents ($0.0396) in the six months to June 30, compared with 920 cents a year earlier.

The impact of a 297 percent rise in credit impairments was felt across all of its units. Its operations elsewhere in Africa, which were expected to bolster the earnings of South African banks following one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in their home market, posted a 388 percent rise in credit impairments.