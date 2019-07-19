Academy for Women Entrepreneurs SA open applications to support aspiring female entrepreneurs. IMAGE: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - The United States Embassy and DreamGirls Academy opened up the nation-wide application process for the academy for women entrepreneurs (AWE) in South Africa, to aspiring and startup female entrepreneurs. According to a statement issued by DreamGirls Academy on Friday, the program is open to aspiring and startup female entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 and 35 in the science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM), as well as commercial and creative fields and will provide education resources, foster networks that support access to funding and mentorship, and connect women through existing exchange programs.

With an inaugural cohort of 125 women from around the country, the selected candidates would be given opportunities to explore the fundamentals of business through the DreamBuilder program, including creating business plans and raising capital, with the goal of building a better future for families and communities, the statement said.

AWE said it supports the White House-led women’s global development and prosperity (W-GDP) initiative, which is designed to empower at least 50 million women worldwide by 2025 to fulfil their economic potential, and in doing so, create conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.

Launched earlier this year by the U.S. department of state’s bureau of educational and cultural affairs (ECA), AWE seeks to support women entrepreneurs by equipping them with practical skills needed to create investable and sustainable businesses.

Applications are open until July 26.

- African News Agency (ANA)