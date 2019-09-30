File picture: James White

CAPE TOWN - Accelerate Property Fund anticipates negative distributable income growth for the year ended March 31, 2020, resulting in a 10-15 percent reduction in distribution per share compared with the 2019 financial year, the real estate investment trust said Monday in a pre-close statement.



In the previous financial year the distribution was heavily weighted in favour of the interim period, so the current interim period distribution per share was anticipated to be between 16-22 percent lower compared to 27.26 cents per share at September 30, 2018.



