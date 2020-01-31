The Competition and Markets Authority invited comments on the transaction from any interested party and said it had set a March 26 deadline to announce a decision.
In July 2019, PepsiCo - a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US multinational food, snack and beverage corporation - gave notice of its firm intention to make an offer to acquire the issued ordinary shares of Pioneer Foods for $1.7billion (R24.79bn) as it eyed Pioneer's South African base and pan-African footprint as it furthered its growth strategy.
The deal was approved by shareholders in October last year and is subject to review by the competition authorities, but is expected to be finalised early this year.
Pioneer Foods, with a R24bn market valuation, yesterday released its annual report for the year ended September 2019, with senior executives acknowledging that it was on the brink of a sea-change in the company once the merger had competition approval both abroad and in South Africa.