CAPE TOWN – The board of Airports Company South Africa has appointed its chief operations officer (COO) Fundi Sithebe as the company’s acting chief executive, replacing Bongiwe Mbomvu with effect from November 1. The Acsa board said in a statement on that it had taken a decision to rotate the acting chief executive offer in line with the company’s Acting and Allowance Policy that was approved in June 2019.

The Acting and Allowance Policy limits the acting appointments to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 12 months allowing rotation to kick in after six months.

The board said it resolved to appoint Sithebe while the process to recruit and appoint a permanent CEO was underway.

Sithebe joined Acsa in March 2015 as chief of staff and was subsequently appointed to the role of COO in December 2017. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Midrand University, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Administration) from Wits Business School. Sithebe obtained her Private Pilot’s License (PPL) from Lanseria Flight Centre.