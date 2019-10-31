The Acsa board said in a statement on that it had taken a decision to rotate the acting chief executive offer. Photo: Siphelele Dludla/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The board of Airports Company South Africa has appointed its chief operations officer (COO) Fundi Sithebe as the company’s acting chief executive, replacing Bongiwe Mbomvu with effect from November 1.

The Acsa board said in a statement on that it had taken a decision to rotate the acting chief executive offer in line with the company’s Acting and Allowance Policy that was approved in June 2019.

The Acting and Allowance Policy limits the acting appointments to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 12 months allowing rotation to kick in after six months.

The board said it resolved to appoint Sithebe while the process to recruit and appoint a permanent CEO was underway.

Sithebe joined Acsa in March 2015 as chief of staff and was subsequently appointed to the role of COO in December 2017. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Midrand University, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Administration) from Wits Business School.  Sithebe obtained her Private Pilot’s License (PPL) from Lanseria Flight Centre.

The board thanked Mbomvu, who has been acting CEO since December 2018 for her sterling leadership in ensuring continued stability of the business and a seamless integration between the company’s management and the accounting authority. “She has done many of us, and Airports Company South Africa, proud during her tenure.”

“Sithebe has a wealth of experience which includes several years of consulting at companies such as Deloitte and First Rand Africa with extensive skills in strategy formulation, research and analysis, project management and due diligence reviews. Fundi also played a significant role as the protocol lead during the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup.

“The board looks to Fundi Sithebe, with the support of the Executive Committee, to ensure stability and effective ongoing operations of the company,” reads the statement.

