ACSA response to BP exiting SA jet fuel market

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said on Friday that it noted the multiple media reports about British Petroleum (BP) ceasing to supply jet fuel for airports in SA. The company said, “we can confirm that BP started officially engaging ACSA more than a year ago in February 2022, with respect to their change in global strategy. At the time, BP indicated their intention to exit the current arrangements”.

“Later in April 2022 the oil company further informed ACSA that it would resign as the managing participant of the consortia at O.R Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International and terminate its lease agreements for the operations of the fuel facilities at King Phalo and George Airports. This in our understanding had nothing to do with Russia or Ukraine (nor the non- refuelling incident in South Africa) but BP’s global strategy which was communicated to ACSA in early 2022.” “As BP continues to wind down their operations they have collaborated and assisted ACSA and the Fuel Consortium to successfully transition to new jet fuel suppliers, and this will be done across ACSA’s airports to ensure business continuity”. ACSA as well as the current fuel suppliers have notified all airlines.