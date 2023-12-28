ACSA says sorry to travellers for baggage delays out of OR Tambo International Airport

ACSA said in a statement that due to the malfunction, several bags could not be loaded onto the scheduled departing flights thereby resulting in passengers not receiving their baggage when they arrived at their destination airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said it apologises to travellers for the inconvenience caused by the intermittent operation of the baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), affecting travellers between 22 23 December.

“The bags have had to be sent on later flights, with airlines arranging to get these bags delivered to passengers, or passengers electing to return to the airport to collect their bags when they eventually do arrive. Technicians are working tirelessly to resolve this issue and as of the evening of 23 December the system has been stabilised, but further investigations and root cause analysis are in progress to implement a permanent fix,” ACSA said.

ACSA further said that it advises travellers to arrive early at the airport to allow for sufficient time for passenger processing.

“Passengers are also requested to contact their airlines lost property office for all baggage enquiries. Once again, ACSA sincerely apologises to our travellers and customers for the inconvenience caused, and to thank passengers and airlines for their patience and understanding during this disruption,” ACSA said.