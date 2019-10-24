CAPE TOWN – Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that it has suspended Air Zimbabwe from using its airports with effect from Tuesday.
Acsa said in a statement that as a cash client, Air Zimbabwe was required to settle on each Monday the amounts owing for landing fees, parking fees and the passenger service charge for its weekly flights, as well as an amount towards settling arrears on its account.
“Air Zimbabwe has not adhered to the cash basis terms for the use of Acsa airports,” Acsa said.
Acsa said it informed Air Zimbabwe by letter on October 18, that it would not be allowed to depart from any of its nine airports and that the prohibition would remain in place until outstanding amounts were settled.
“Airports Company South Africa regrets that this decision became necessary. The suspension of an airline takes place only after considerable engagement with an airline’s management.