Adcorp Holdings refocuses on growing business after strong annual earnings

Workforce solutions provider Adcorp Holdings would focus on growth in its new financial year to February 2023, including the possibility of acquisitions, CEO John Wentzel said at the release of the annual results yesterday. A 47 cent dividend was declared for the year to end-February 2022, versus zero in 2021. Total earnings increased sharply to 109.1 cents per share compared with 35.6 cents in 2021 – earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 92.8 cents from only 2.2 cents in 2021.

Operating profit from continuing operations before finance income and finance costs rose 68.6 percent to R199m. Revenue from continuing operations fell 1.7 percent to R11.5bn following an exit of unprofitable contracts, negative currency translation and ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa and Australia. Fifty percent of distributable cash would be returned to shareholders via dividends, and the other 50 percent would be invested in organic and acquisitive growth, said CEO Dr John Wentzel yesterday.

He said the strong results reflected their focus on improving the quality of earnings, better working capital management and raising operating margins. “With the main goal of stabilising the business completed, we now have the opportunity to allocate capital for growth while rewarding shareholders,” he said. The group further reduced interest-bearing debt by R369 million in the 2022 financial year.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents totalled R331m, decreasing by R76m from the prior year. Group net debt excluding finance leases and unrestricted cash improved by R247m to R198m net cash as at February 28, 2022, said Wentzel. He said the South African business environment remained constrained. Client pressure to cut costs due to the continuation of the pandemic was evident. Low economic growth and ongoing electricity supply and infrastructure challenges also negatively affected business performance.

Australia’s performance was impacted by the longer than anticipated lockdowns at international and state border levels. Eastern Australia floods also negatively affected the business. The Contingent division increased revenue 3.2 percent despite the exit of low margin contracts. Margin enhancement activities delivered results. Blue collar demand showed signs of recovery. The Functional Outsourcing divisional challenges largely mirrored that of Contingent and revenue declined 1.5 percent following the strategic exit of low margin contracts. Gross margin was sharply up, however, as interest in the product suite from customers grew, and new business was sold at higher margins than legacy business.

The Professional division saw revenue decline 7.2 percent as the economic recovery in South Africa stalled, and demand for its services fell. Skills shortages in critical sectors continued, particularly among nursing and IT resources, affecting Charisma and Paracon. The Training division saw a 29.9 percent increase in revenue and lifted gross profit. The division benefited from a move to online delivery channels, optimisation of product mix and a strong drive on new sales.