Adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols with a brand you trust

South Africans are once again being called on to practice preventative measures and adhere to recommended safety protocols as the third wave of infections takes hold on the country. More than a decade before rumours of a deadly virus began circulating, Sani-touch, a South African company was hard at work encouraging retailers to protect its customers from the germs and bugs ever present on shopping trolley handles.

Its research had discovered that shopping trolleys are a breeding ground for bacteria, posing a risk for children and the elderly in particular. As a result the company, Infection Protection Products, pioneered the very first trolley wipes to the South African market in 2006. Manufactured with a trusted disinfectant solution available in both biodegradable paper or recyclable polypropylene, Sani-touch trolley wipes offered an effective alternative to hand washing when soap and water is not available. Instantly recognisable by the patented red catch at the top of the bucket, Sani-touch wipes are easily distinguishable from other products which have subsequently crept into the market place. In fact, so trusted has the brand become that its medical grade sanitisers and wipes soon became trusted products used by healthcare services such as the South African National Blood Services, hospitals and clinics, as well as the retail and hospitality industries.

The plastic dispensing containers housing the wipes has been adapted over the years with silver-iron technology to provide extra touch protection. Bespoke stands have been designed which the company loans to retailer’s free-of-charge to dispense Sani-touch wipes. To date it has invested in over 5 000 free-on-loan stands to local retailers. A high grade of ethanol, an organic and natural by-product of plant fermentation, is used in the Sani-touch range. All products are produced in a ISO certified medical manufacturing facility with many products holding SABS marks. The SABS mark means that the products are audited independently and adhere to all the specifications in the mark requirement. In early 2020 Sani-touch worked hard to allow retailers to keep their doors open and consumers protected. As demand for its wipes increased exponentially – and despite a countrywide shortage of raw materials - the business increased its manufacturing capacity. At the same time it submitted its wipes and sanitisers for international testing to ensure they provide the necessary protection against the coronavirus.

Watch the video below to find out more: The entire Sani-touch range of medical grade sanitisers and wipes – including the Sani-touch trolley wipes - passed the Coronavirus EU 14476 test – a European Standard test – proving their efficacy against Coronavirus. The tests were conducted by an internationally accredited UKAS testing laboratory.