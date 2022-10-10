ADvTECH appoints accounting professor Alexandra Watson as director

ADvTECH announced that it has the appointed Professor Alexandra Watson as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from November 1, 2022. Watson will also serve as a member of the group’s audit and risk committee.

According to ADvTECH, Watson was involved in accounting education for an extended period at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and more broadly in the accounting profession. Following her early retirement, she is now Emeritus Professor of Accounting at UCT. “Alex was appointed as a member of the Steinhoff International Holdings NV board in 2018 and serves as a director on the board of Steinhoff’s wholly owned subsidiary, Steinhoff Investment Holdings. She was appointed as a non-executive director of Petra Diamonds Limited, a London-listed company, in July, 2021,” it said. ADvTECH chairman Chris Boulle said: “We look forward to adding Alex’s expertise to the board, which will add value to ADvTECH’s business.”

Watson is currently chairperson of the Coronation Fund Managers board and a board member of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in South Africa, the company said. “She chairs the JSE’s Financial Reporting Investigations Panel (FRIP). She was a board member of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), an Amsterdam-based multi-stakeholder organisation focused on impact reporting. “Her role as an adjudicator on EY’s Excellence in Reporting awards since its inception and various other roles in the development of corporate reporting has provided her with deep insight into corporate reporting,” ADvTECH said.

