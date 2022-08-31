ADvTech confident in ability to continue to pay dividends

Private education provider ADvTech expects to maintain growth and good cash generation in the second half of its financial year and is confident about continuing to pay dividends, chief executive Roy Douglas said. The interim dividend was raised to 23 cents from 19c the previous year.

“ADvTech has delivered another set of strong financial results for the six months to June, 2022,” Douglas said. He said there were good enrolments in both the schools and tertiary divisions, reflective of a pan-African education business with a clear strategy and well positioned brands. The resourcing division also saw “a marked improvement in business activity”. Group revenue grew 18 percent to R3.4 billion while operating profit increased 19 percent to R612 million. Normalised earnings increased 23 percent to R365m, while normalised earnings per share increased by 22 percent to 67.3 cents.

“ADvTech is uniquely positioned to leverage the advantages of our brands, structures, systems and financial strength to benefit from the growth in demand for quality education,” Douglas said. He said the group’s strong cash generation was strengthening the balance sheet and would enable them to invest in opportunities. The Schools Rest of Africa saw particularly strong first-half growth, with divisional revenue up 27 percent to R153m and operating profit increasing by 70 percent to R28m.

The Tertiary/University division, across 32 campuses benefiting from its contact, blended, online, full-time, part-time and distance modes of delivery, had performed well. Its revenue increased by 9 percent to R1.3 billion and operating profit increased by 13 percent to R315m. In the rest of Africa, the strategy to expand continued to pay dividends, with revenue increasing 65 percent to R536m and operating profit rising by 136 percent to R29m.

The South African operations grew their market share. Revenue increased by 13 percent to R129m and operating profit improved by 58 percent to R5m. The Schools South Africa performance – 108 schools operating across Africa – was in line with expectations with all the division’s brands, including premium brands, reporting positive growth while boarding, extramural and after-care continued to recover following the pandemic. Revenue increased 14 percent to R1.2bn and operating profit increased by 16 percent to R235m.

The Schools Rest of Africa saw good enrolment growth – revenue increased by 27 percent to R153m, while operating profit was up by 70 percent to R28m. Anthony Clark, an independent analyst at Small Talk Daily, said yesterday, the results, which showed a 22 percent rise in headline earnings per share, were fantastic. “If you look at the underlying breakouts the star feature once again was the schooling operation, which is really coming into its own as ADvTech drives down underlying costs through central administration and their ability to keep price increases at CPI (consumer price inflation) or less is attracting learners to the underlying business.”