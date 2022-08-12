AdvTech predicts rise in interim headline earnings

The group said in a trading statement yesterday that headline earnings per share were expected to be between 66.1 and 68.9 cents per share.

AdvTech, the private higher education and recruitment company, said headline earnings per share were expected to be between 20 and 25 percent higher in the six months to June 30, than the comparative period.

Earnings per share was expected to be between 16 percent and 21 percent higher than the comparative period or between 66.7 and 69.6 cents per share.

Normalised earnings per share was expected to be between 19 percent and 24 percent higher than the comparative period, or between 65.6 and 68.3 cents per share as compared to 55.1 cents per share in the comparative period.

Shares held by the management share incentive scheme were reclassified as treasury shares, which resulted in a restatement of the weighted average number of shares in the comparative period.