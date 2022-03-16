ADvTECH says it expects higher annual earnings in upbeat trading statement

The share price rallied 3.36 percent to R16 in midday trade, the share has risen 24.44 percent in three years.

ADVTECH, a private education provider, yesterday said in an upbeat trading statement for the year ended December that it expected higher earnings.

The JSE-listed firm forecast normalised earnings to be between 32 percent and 37 percent higher, headline earnings to be between 30 percent and 35 percent higher, and earnings per share to be between 41 percent and 46 percent higher against the comparative reporting period.

ADvTECH chief executive Roy Douglas said: “This reflects the quality of the business. ADvTECH is well structured, clear in its objectives, and the group remains well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable earnings growth in line with shareholders expectations.”

ADvTECH expects to release its annual results on March 28.