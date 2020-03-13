AEEI chief to play new role at AYO Technology

This after erstwhile chief executive Khalid Abdulla stepped down from his role at AEEI to join AYO Technology Solutions as deputy executive chairperson. Dzvova, a chartered accountant, has been with AEEI, a diversified investment and empowerment company, since 2015.

“Dzvova will be focusing on AEEI’s underlying investments, where previously the focus was on operational investments as she had been an audit manager. Dzvova has played key roles in various of the Group’s entities,” the statement said. Abdulla had accepted the position of deputy executive chairperson of AYO to spearhead and bolster the tech firm’s growth through a focused acquisition strategy. AEEI said Abdulla had a proven track record of developing and implementing strategies that would support AYO’s acquisitive growth. JOHANNESBURG - African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) chairperson Aziza Amod announced in a statement yesterday that Valentine Dzvova had been appointed as the acting group chief executive.





“Abdulla not only successfully achieved the goals of AEEI’s Vision 2020 Vision strategy and played a key role in moving AEEI into a pure investment holding company, he was also responsible for many awards received by the group as well as in his personal capacity as a business leader,” it said.





AYO chairperson advocate Wallace Mgoqi said: “I have the utmost respect for Khalid and we all appreciate his valuable contribution to the business. I think it fair to say that technology and innovation are critical to the advancement of not just our society here in South Africa, but everywhere.”





BUSINESS REPORT