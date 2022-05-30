AEEI plans for better long-term shareholder returns

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the black-owned and controlled investment holding company, said Friday net asset value per share fell 11.49 percent to 1 058.40 cents in the six months to February 28, 2022. No interim dividend was declared so that cash could be used to reduce debt. The company has interests in fishing, events and tourism, technology, health and beauty, biotherapeutics and holds other strategic investments.

Directors said they were confident that strategies were in place that would yield positive shareholder gains in the long term. In the six months, the basic loss per share increased to the equivalent of 23.71 cents from 12.33 cents, mostly due to a reduction in operating profits from the technology division as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and restructuring. Technology revenue fell 6 percent to R811 million while the pre-tax loss increased 46 percent to R92m.

The fishing and brands division reported a 21 percent decline in revenue to R222m and profitability was R12m, down 36 percent from the prior period. Given the tough economic circumstances and the decline in squid resource, the fishing segment delivered a solid performance to February 28, 2022. Volumes landed and overall squid catch rates in the squid sector declined markedly compared to the prior year. The revenues for the other fishing sectors did well.

The technology divisional revenue fell following the disposal of its 100 percent shareholding in Puleng Technologies and loss of control of GCCT, offset by including R82m of revenue from Kathea Communications. Cost-saving initiatives, retrenchments, and restructuring were implemented in the technology division. Health and beauty revenue increased to R25m from R24m, but profit before tax declined to a loss of R0.3m from R4m.

The Afrinat research and development team is making headway with new products to address the increase in fertiliser cost and supply constraints. Sales prospects till the end of the year were looking promising, with new agencies coming on board. Orleans, the beauty and cosmetics distribution company, experienced challenges with its larger brand Gatineau as a result of a less than optimal product range. In the biotherapeutics operations, processes had been filed for the Repotin product and discussions with partners were being held to relaunch the product into Africa. The events and tourism division reported a 189 percent increase in revenue to R4.7m and the loss before tax remained unchanged at R2.8m, due to business and leisure travel activity increasing during the six months.