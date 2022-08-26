African Bank is the the successful bidder for Ubank

African Bank said Friday it was the successful bidder for Ubank and it would pay R80 million to take on the assets, liabilities and employees of the failed bank as a going concern. Ubank has been under curatorship since May 16, 2022. It is a well-established financial services provider with a presence across mining and rural communities. It has continued to operate, despite the curatorship.

A statement said African Bank will not be acquiring the Ubank legal entity, and any residual assets and liabilities will remain with its legal entity. African Bank said the proposed deal fitted its “Excelerate25” strategy of building a scalable, diversified and sustainable bank with a compelling listable proposition, that is true to its founding philosophy of being “a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people”. “Ubank has a unique market position within the mining sector and a distribution footprint that complements African Bank’s existing national offering.”

Ubank’s lending book could be absorbed into African Bank’s larger lending book. African Bank has been working to diversify funding sources and has added significant retail deposits over the last few years. The addition of Ubank’s deposit base would accelerate this effort, the statement said. The proposed deal would also give Ubank customers access to African Bank’s nationwide distribution footprint.

Ubank customers would be migrated to African Bank’s MyWORLD product, which offers a higher degree of personalisation, lower fees and greater competitive value. The transaction remains subject to various conditions including, regulatory approvals, which include that of the Minister of Finance. Thr effective date of the transaction would be a month after these conditions were met. BUSINESS REPORT