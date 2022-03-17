African Bank keeps its clients happier with service excellence - index

AFRICAN BANK scored the highest in happy customers, according to the 2021 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for banking, released yesterday. The index, conducted by Consulta, provides insights into the overall level of satisfaction of customers of South Africa’s top retail banks.

Last year South Africa’s Big 5 banks – Absa, African Bank, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank – were under pressure to differentiate on customer satisfaction and experience as technology parity was being reached. The index found the Customer Satisfaction gap between South Africa’s banks was closing rapidly, with the digital acceleration brought about by the pandemic being a significant equaliser. This was pushing banks into significant pressure to reinvent their customer value propositions and differentiators at a time when technology and digitisation were making them increasingly invisible to their customers until things went wrong. In the SA-csi for Banking 2021 overall Customer Satisfaction Score the index found that African Bank (87.5), Nedbank (81.9) and Standard Bank (81.1) were all in leader positions and above the industry par (79.7).

These three leader banks also showed improvements in overall Satisfaction scores compared with 2020. African Bank improved from 84.4 in 2020, Nedbank improved from 81.1 in 2020, while Standard Bank improved from 77.7 in 2021. All three banks were said to show consistent and marked improvements in Customer Satisfaction scores over the last three indexes. FNB at (79.8) was on par, while Absa with (77.0) was below par as both banks showed marginal declines on their 2020 scores. For Customer Expectations and Perceived Quality, Customer Expectations within the banking industry continued to rise to new highs of 83.8 (compared with 83.1 in 2020 and 82.4 in 2019). Customer Expectations have risen consistently for five years, up from 80.2 in 2017. All banks performed above par (83.8) on Customer Expectations, barring Absa (82.3), which was below par. In terms of Perceived Quality, African Bank (90.3), Nedbank (85.1) and Standard Bank (84.5) were above par (83.7). FNB (83.8) was on par, while Absa (82.1) was below par.

In terms of Complaints Incidence and Resolution, industry par on Complaint Incidence was high at 20.9 percent and Complaint Resolution at 55.3 was in line with global benchmarks. African Bank had the lowest Complaint Incidence at 9.9 percent and a very high Complaint Resolution at 77.3 more than 20-index points ahead of industry par. This meant that African Bank customers had the least number of complaints, and the bank had a high success rate in resolving complaints to their customer’s satisfaction. Standard Bank at 23.4 percent and Nedbank at 22.6 percent had high complaint Incidence rates, however, they also had high Complaint Resolution rates at 59.5 and 56.8, respectively. FNB at 23.3 percent had a high Complaint Incidence rate, and its Complaint Resolution rate was also below par at 52.2.

Absa’s Complaint Incidence rate (19,0) was slightly better than industry par, however, its Complaint Resolution Rate is also below par at 53.3. Customer complaints mostly revolved around account queries, debit orders and payments, card issues, fees, and costs. Banks continued to be poor at preventing repeat causes of complaints and customer dissatisfaction once resolved, which directly correlates with customer loyalty. Regarding Customer Loyalty, African Bank was at 80.7 percent, Nedbank at 73.9 percent, Standard Bank at 72.6 percent and FNB at 72.4 percent had the most loyal customers and were above industry par of 71.9 percent. Absa has the lowest Customer Loyalty score at 69.7 percent and below par.

