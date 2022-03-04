Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 4, 2022

African Bank operating well within bank solvency requirements

African Bank said yesterday that its balance sheet remained robust in the quarter to December 31, with advances appropriately provided for and significant capital adequacy and available cash holdings. File Image: IOL

Published 32m ago

AFRICAN Bank said yesterday that its balance sheet remained robust in the quarter to December 31, with advances appropriately provided for and significant capital adequacy and available cash holdings.

The bank said in a quarterly regulatory notice yesterday that cash holdings included surplus liquid assets of R4.2 billion in the group consolidated accounts.

Liquidity risk, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risks were being managed within a conservative risk appetite framework.

African Bank and African Bank Holdings operated well above the minimum required regulatory levels in respect of all prudential ratios, the bank said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

