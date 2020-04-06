African Development Bank president hits out at media report

JOHANNESBURG - President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has responded to claims made in an article by French newspaper, Le Monde, that questioned the transparency and governance systems of the bank.





Adesina said in a statement, " An article in Le Monde has come to my attention. Following its publication, I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous show of support and solidarity I have continued to receive. The African Development Bank has a very high reputation of good governance. The Bank was rated as the 4th most transparent institution in the world by Publish What You Fund. I have strong confidence in the governance systems of the Bank put in place by the Board of Governors of the Bank."



