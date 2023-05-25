African innovator Eldrid Jordaan to deliver lecture on challenges and solutions in building a Government tech platform

It’s no secret that Covid-19 accelerated the use of technology to perform functions that were previously performed through human interaction. Access to some government services were also enabled via digital means.

The South Africa government enabled citizens in need to apply for grants via online means. One tech platform that enabled such intervention was GovChat. A technology platform company that was built by Prof Eldrid Jordaan.

He pioneered the use of technology for the South African government. He made it possible for citizens to use a tech platform to access government services. This is not always for the government.

Governments often build technologies and they are hardly adopted by intended users. GovChat had millions trying to use the technology tool to access government services. To make this possible Jordaan customised a WhatsApp technology to be used for government communications.

Citizens were happy with the technology however Meta the parent company for WhatsApp was not happy. Jordaan was challenged for using this tool for government services. It’s a matter that was brought to the Competition Commission and courts of law.

The unhappiness by Meta resulted in Goliath and David like war between a South African tech startup and a US tech giant. It’s a story that attracted the attention of the local tech ecosystem as well as government officials. Jordaan will be sharing parts of this in a gathering that will be hosted by the African innovations in Cape Town tomorrow between 9 and 12.

