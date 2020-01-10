African News Agency appoints new CEO









Vasantha Angamuthu has been appointed the new CEO of the African News Agency (ANA). Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG – The African News Agency (ANA) on Friday announced the appointment of Vasantha Angamuthu as its chief executive (CEO). Angamuthu has worked as chief strategy officer (CSO) for Independent Media since 2014. Her achievements included the implementation of the digital-first, print-best strategy, the consolidation and redesign of Independent Media’s newspaper titles, and driving Media for Social Change projects including the company’s internationally acclaimed Racism Stops With Me and Don't Look Away campaigns. Angamuthu has more than 30 years’ experience in media. Her previous roles included vice president of content and product development at Hindustan Times Media Limited, New Delhi, India; head of communications at eThekwini Municipality and political correspondent at Independent Media during South Africa’s transition to democracy in the mid-1990s.

Making the announcement today, African News Agency chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé said he was delighted with the appointment.

“Vasantha has been part of the executive team working on our Africa strategy from the beginning. Her creativity, innovative mindset, leadership, and keen understanding of the media industry will be invaluable to ANA's growth strategy. I wish her and her team every success,” he said.

Angamuthu said: “I am honoured to be at the helm of Africa’s premier news and content syndication business. We go forward with a purpose – to use content and information to power Africa’s growth and development.

“We look forward to growing our strong Africa partner network; being the platform that takes African storytelling to the globe and building a business invested in the future of this continent and supporting the success of media businesses around Africa.”

ANA is Africa’s first syndication and content distribution service. ANA launched in 2016 and serves local, continental and global clients with unbiased, accurate news and content from Africa by Africans 24/7.

There are 42 member businesses in ANA’s Africa Partner Network, all major media and publishing businesses, reaching more than 68 million media consumers.

BUSINESS REPORT