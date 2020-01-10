JOHANNESBURG – The African News Agency (ANA) on Friday announced the appointment of Vasantha Angamuthu as its chief executive (CEO).
Angamuthu has worked as chief strategy officer (CSO) for Independent Media since 2014.
Her achievements included the implementation of the digital-first, print-best strategy, the consolidation and redesign of Independent Media’s newspaper titles, and driving Media for Social Change projects including the company’s internationally acclaimed Racism Stops With Me and Don't Look Away campaigns.
Angamuthu has more than 30 years’ experience in media.
Her previous roles included vice president of content and product development at Hindustan Times Media Limited, New Delhi, India; head of communications at eThekwini Municipality and political correspondent at Independent Media during South Africa’s transition to democracy in the mid-1990s.