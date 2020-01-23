JOHANNESBURG - South African investment company African Rainbow Capital (ARC) will increase its shareholding in Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited to 33.9% after Mercer Africa pulls out, all three companies said on Wednesday.





“At the time of Mercer’s strategic investment in Alexander Forbes, our relationship was at its initial stages. Since then, our commercial relationship has become well established and Mercer no longer believes it is as important to maintain an equity investment,” President and CEO of Mercer Martine Ferland said.





As part of a proposed shareholder reorganisation following Mercer’s decision, ARC will acquire 193 million Alexander Forbes shares, or 15%, from Mercer at a price of 525 cents per share, amounting to 1,013 billion rand ($69.71 million), the firms said in a joint statement.





Alexander Forbes said the reorganisation will neither affect nor disrupt the existing strategic alliance between Mercer, which holds 34.4%, and itself, which includes all current commercial agreements and associated service and product offerings.



