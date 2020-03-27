Africa’s only gold refinery to operate at reduced capacity

The Johannesburg-based company was exempted from a national lockdown that begins at midnight on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Praveen Baijnath said Thursday in an emailed response to questions.





While the facility will shut down its smelting plant, it will continue to operate with about 100 workers, Baijnath said. Rand Refinery processes gold for producers including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and Gold Fields Ltd., which operate mines throughout Africa.



