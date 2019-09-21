The Leonardo is a 234-meter (768-foot) skyscraper within walking distance of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the headquarters of some of Africa’s biggest companies and Sandton City, a premier shopping mall. Developed by South Africa’s Legacy Group and Nedbank Group Ltd., it will house 254 apartments, a three-floor penthouse and five floors of office space as well as shops, restaurants, a gym and a herb garden.

While Johannesburg’s run-down city center is notorious for its high crime rate, the relatively safe suburb of Sandton has undergone massive change in recent years to become a showcase for ultramodern high-rises and glass-fronted office structures.





Developers are now increasingly looking to build residential space in the area, marking a shift from the more common living arrangements of South Africa’s richest people. Johannesburg’s affluent typically live in large free-standing houses with rolling gardens and swimming pools behind walls with electric fences.





Still, with in-house restaurants, a Montessori pre-school and room service, the Leonardo is likely to be more luxurious than most residential buildings in Sandton.





“These things tend to be islands in quite a big market so they tend to be successful,” said Peet Strauss, Johannesburg developments sales manager at Pam Golding Properties, South Africa’s biggest real-estate agent.





“At the top end, we are dependent on purchases from north of our border - buyers from elsewhere in Africa who have children in university” for instance, he said.





The three-billion rand ($203 million) building is the latest development by Legacy, which operates 23 hotels and luxury residential complexes across Africa. Its properties range from the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton to Hotel Le Cristal in Gabon and Labadi Beach Hotel in Ghana.



