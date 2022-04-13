Afrimat flags annual profit to rise by up to 32%

AFRIMAT, the construction materials, industrial minerals and bulk commodities group, yesterday flagged that it expected its headline earnings per share (heps) for the year ended February 2022 to increase up to 29 percent. Heps were likely to be between 526c and 570c, a hike of between 19 and 29 percent compared to Heps of 441.7c the prior year.

Earnings per share (eps) were likely to be between 542c and 586c, an increase of between 22 and 32 percent compared to eps of 444.1c the prior corresponding period. The shares in midday trade yesterday fell -3.12 percent to R68.00. However, they were up 130.21 percent in the past three years. Afrimat said during the reporting period, the comparative information for the year ended February 2021 was restated due to the finalisation of assessed losses of Nkomati Anthracite Proprietary creating a deferred tax asset recognised on acquisition date.

However, the adjustment only affected the eps for the prior year, resulting in a restated eps of 571.6c per share for February 28, 2021. Afrimat, therefore, advised that eps was expected to be between 542c and 586c, representing a decrease or increase of between of minus 5 percent and 3 percent compared to a restated EPS of 571.6c for the year ended February 28, 2021. The firm expected to release its annual results on May 19.

