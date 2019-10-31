CAPE TOWN - Industrial minerals, bulk commodities and construction materials group Afrimat shot the lights out by lifting headline earnings a share by 94.3 percent to 181.9 cents in the six months to August 31.
Revenue was up 19.9 percent to R1.7 billion. The rise in earnings was mainly due to an improvement across all three business segments, and a strong performance from the bulk commodities segment, CEO Andries van Heerden said Thursday.
The operating profit margin increased to 18.5 percent from 14.1 percent.