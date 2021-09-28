Afristrat Investment wishes to provide clarity and defends its reputation

Afristrat Investment, an African diversified financial services group, said yesterday it wished to provide an update and clarity to the market regarding allegations and press articles concerning members of the board and management of the company, while keeping the JSE in the loop. It said it was aware that since the restructuring of the board of directors of Afristrat and the appointment of George Manyere as chief executive; the consequent institution of various forensic investigations; and, the granting by the High Court of South Africa to the liquidators of VSS Financial Services – a subsidiary of MyBucks SA – permission to convene an inquiry into alleged financial mismanagement and accounting irregularities at VSS under its previous management, there had been a “concerted and planned strategy, to discredit the current management team, and taint the turnaround strategy of Afristrat”.

“This strategy includes but is not limited to the deliberate spreading of false news, intimidation through threats made against the board and management, the fabrication of fake email identities to distribute false news and attempts to unduly influence current and potential investors and other key stakeholders," it said, adding that these matters had been reported to the JSE. Afristrat said it had spent significant time and resources rectifying the issues caused by the campaign, which detracted from the process of rebuilding the group and returning it to profitability. With reference to the VSS inquiry, the management were of the view that these attacks would most likely continue and even intensify as the VSS inquiry progressed, it said.