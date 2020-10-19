Afrox to delist from the JSE

CAPE TOWN - Linde plc, Afrox’s German parent, has made an offer to all the holders of Afrox’s shares that it doesn’t already own, and plans to delist Afrox from the JSE and Namibian Stock Exchange.

Afrox, which listed in the JSE in 1963, said in a statement yesterday the proposal was made because Linde believed the local group was more suitable for an unlisted environment, as Afrox’s low share liquidity deterred potential investors and its listing provided little benefit to shareholders.

Linde also aimed to improve integration among the Afrox operations with other Linde group operationsEdward , which could be more easily done in an unlisted environment.

A special dividend of R3.82 was proposed. The offer to shareholders in terms of the proposed scheme of arrangement was R21.18 cash per share, which represented a 58.2 percent premium to an adjusted 30-day average price. The share price closed at R17.51 on Friday.

Linde had already received support from Afrox shareholders who hold about 63.5 percent of the shares.