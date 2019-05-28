Travelstart has announced a partnership with HarbourVest, who will become a significant funding partner for the company. Photo: File

DURBAN – Travelstart, an African online travel company has announced a new partnership with global private markets investment firm HarbourVest, with $58 billion (R847bn) under asset management, who will become a significant funding partner for the company. HarbourVest will support Travelstart’s further expansion in geographies and growth in new verticals in the continents $194bn tourism and travel market.

"The partnership with HarbourVest is a confirmation of the future opportunity in online travel in this continent, our business and our team," said Stephan Ekbergh, founder and chief executive of Travelstart.

Ekbergh added: "We are very excited to have them on board."

The investment comes on the back of MTNs Asset Realisation Program. MTN and Travelstart will continue its commercial relationship.

The online travel company just recently launched a global media division called the Travelstart Media Hub.

According to the company, the media division will support tourism agencies, airlines, cruise companies and related organisations to promote their brands and services to travellers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE