After a rotting meat Twitter scandal, Food Lover’s Market hopes to double its size in SA

The grocery sector in South Africa will have to make more space as Food Lover’s Market looks to take a bigger bite of the industry. In an interview with News24, the family-owned grocer said that it has the potential to almost double its size in the country and take on its competitors such as Checkers, Pic n Pay and Woolworths.

Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover's Market's retail division, said that it would like to increase its stores from 89 to 150 in the future. Food Lover’s is keeping R250 million a year for capital expenditure and future growth. The company is confident that SA has a great opportunity for growth.

“We all really believe in SA, and if you don't grow, you'll die, so we must grow,” Coppin emphasised. It should be noted that the company is not listed on any exchange and therefore, does not share its turnover figures. But according to Coppin, Food Lover’s sales in the first quarter of 2023 were up 24% when compared to the same period in 2022.

THE COMPETITION The company has been trying to not only keep up with the large grocery players in SA but beat them when it comes to prices. Food Lover’s believes that it can be competitive and lower its prices for consumers by essentially cutting out the middle-man.

They keep a lot of the work in house by importing raw produce and processing it through their supply system. This keeps their prices lower, according to the company. Coppin argues that this system allows them to keep their perishable products, like fruit and vegetable, prices 10% to 20% lower than some of their competition. He also states that they are able to keep their meat products by 5% to 12% lower than their competitors.

‘’We do believe we are lower than everyone else on pricing. And if we are not, we will change the price so that we are. We do a manual price check every week against others, going into their stores. I check some of that list myself every week.’’ ROTTING MEAT SCANDAL June was not the greatest month for Food Lover’s.

Earlier this month, the company was dragged on Twitter by author Jackie Phamotse. She tweeted on June 16 “At some point health inspectors need to look at the quality of food we buy from @FoodLoversMkt ! Two packs of rotten chicken, in a day the fruits and vegetables are off! There is no way!“ She also went on to post a video of her experience of returning the food and how she was “shamed” by workers at Food Lover’s.

Just arrived at FLM, Nicolway. They are literally checking every item without even considering the inconvenience this caused me. Had to produce my bank statement! I’m sick of this place @FoodLoversMkt ! pic.twitter.com/ObQDvkAYnf — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) June 16, 2023 The issue left a bad taste in Phamotse’s mouth, but eventually, the issues were resolved. Phamotse tweeted later in the day that she had spoken to a employee at “head office” and would be having a meeting with her the following day. “I hope they will take this seriously”, Phamotse said.

It was not surprising that a number of users took to Twitter to air their frustration and experience with the food grocer. Consequently, Food Lover’s Market was in a full-on PR scandal and had to respond expeditiously. According to Times Live, Coppin responded to Phamotse’s complaints, and the company arranged for her goods to be returned and for her to receive a refund. She also got a voucher worth R500.