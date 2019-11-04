JOHANNESBURG - Agri-Vie Fund I, the Africa food and agribusiness investment fund managed by pan-African private equity investment firm EXEO Capital, has announced its exit from abalone farming company HIK Abalone Farm.
After a partnership which has significantly expanded the business over eight years, Agri-Vie sold its interest to African Pioneer Group.
EXEO Capital partner Izak Strauss said aquaculture remained a focus area for current investments.
"Just last year, our Agri-Vie Fund II concluded an investment into TerraSan - a fast-growing aquaculture company operating on the south and west coasts of South Africa," he said.
"This is our second Agri -Vie Fund, building on the success of its predecessor $100 million fund.”