Agriculture sector in SA has potential to grow considerably more skilled and unskilled jobs, statistics show

EMPLOYMENT statistics for the fourth quarter of 2021 has revealed the growing importance of agriculture to job creation, Agri SA labour and employment specialist Lebogang Sethusa said on Tuesday. Statistics SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released on Tuesday showed employment in the sector increased by 38 000 jobs quarter on quarter, from 829 000 jobs in the third quarter of 2021, to 868 000 in the fourth quarter of that year. Year-on-year, employment numbers were up by 57 000 jobs, after having stood at 810 000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Various provinces showed growth in agriculture sector employment numbers, but some jobs were shed in the Western Cape - down 19 000 jobs - the Free State, which reported 6 000 less jobs and Limpopo, where the number of jobs fell by 9 000.

“Agri SA, however, notes that employment in skilled agriculture has not recovered to the level of the fourth quarter of 2020,” he said. The fourth quarter 2021 result showed that 68 000 people were employed in skilled agriculture for that period, compared to the same quarter in 2020 when 85 000 people were employed. This represented a 20.6 percent decrease year-on-year. While the quarter-on-quarter results do show a level of recovery - skilled employment stood at 63 000 jobs in the third quarter of 2021 - there was still much ground to be made up.

“It remains a concern that this drop in skilled employment represents a brain drain for the sector,” said Sethusa. He said the sector’s growth continued to be stifled by poor infrastructure such as road, rail and ports, among many other challenges like rising input costs. “In this difficult climate, the growth in employment in the sector for the fourth quarter shows that the sector is still capable of absorbing labour and providing much needed jobs to South Africans. Addressing these constraints on growth would enable the sector to create even more employment opportunities during this difficult period as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sethusa.

