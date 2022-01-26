Ailing steel producer ArcelorMittal SA shares rocket as it eyes return to profit

SHARES in ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) rocketed nearly 18 percent by 3.30pm yesterday after the ailing steel producer said it expected to return to profit in the year to December 31, 2021.

It said the earnings per share were likely to improve from a R1.80 loss per share for the comparative period to a profit within a range of R5.80 and R6.10 per share for the period, representing an improvement of more than 100 percent.