Ailing steel producer ArcelorMittal SA shares rocket as it eyes return to profit

SHARES in ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) rocketed nearly 18 percent by 3.30pm yesterday after the ailing steel producer said it expected to return to profit in the year to December 31, 2021.
It said the earnings per share were likely to improve from a R1.80 loss per share for the comparative period to a profit within a range of R5.80 and R6.10 per share for the period, representing an improvement of more than 100 percent.
Headline earnings per share were expected to improve from R1.90 headline loss per share for the comparative period to a headline profit per share within a range of R6 and R6.30 per share for the period, a hike of more than 100 percent.
Last year the World Steel Association said that global steel demand was projected to rise further in 2021 and 2022.
It expected its annual results to be out on February 10.
