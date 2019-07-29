Airbnb’s survey findings and analysis of internal data showed that it had an estimated $685 million (R9.733 billion) direct economic impact on SA in 2018. Photo: File

DURBAN - Airbnb’s newly released survey findings and analysis of internal data showed that it had an estimated $685 million (R9.733 billion) direct economic impact on South Africa in 2018.

Unlike other business models that siphon the money they generate out of communities, Airbnb activity directly benefits the communities that hosts call home. Since Airbnb was founded, hosts have earned over $65 billion that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions.





Small businesses, a number of which are located outside of the traditional tourist districts, also benefit from guests on Airbnb, many of whom spend the money they save on accommodations at local establishments.

"Travel on Airbnb is helping to spread tourism benefits to more families, communities and local businesses," said Velma Corcoran, Airbnb Country Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.





Corcoran added, "It's never been easier to travel to and stay in South Africa's smaller towns. Visitors are discovering local hospitality and hidden gems that they might otherwise have missed, while supporting new economies and revenue streams that help make local communities stronger",

Locally, there has been a significant increase in host earnings on Airbnb in smaller towns. Mossel Bay, saw a year-on-year increase of over 80 percent, while Saldanha Bay in the Cape saw an increase of almost 60 percent over the same period. Host earnings in Garden Route towns such as Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and George increased by 48 percent, 58 percent and 74 percent, respectively.





The 2018 estimated direct economic impact is based on estimated guest spending and the sum of homes host earnings. Host earnings is based on internal Airbnb data while estimated guest spending is based on over 10000 responses to a voluntary survey sent to a sample of guests on Airbnb accounts that had taken a trip to those countries in 2018

Below is a look at Airbnb's Direct Economic Impact in 2018 for 30 countries:

Collectively, Airbnb’s host and guest community generated over $100 billion in estimated direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2018 alone