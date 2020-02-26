DURBAN - Airbnb is now helping people that rent out their homes protect their space, maintain the privacy of guests, and preserving their relationship with neighbours by helping them detect issues in real time.
Airbnb is offering people who rent out their homes noise sensors that will monitor changes in noise levels in people's homes without recording sounds.
There are three sensors that Airbnb is offering that all have different prices and features and their each sensors availability is limited to certain countries.
Here's a closer look at the three noise sensors that Airbnb is offering:
Minut