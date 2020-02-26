Airbnb is offering people who rent out their homes party prevention devices









Airbnb is offering people who rent out their homes noise sensors that will monitor changes in noise levels in people's homes without recording sounds. Photo: File DURBAN - Airbnb is now helping people that rent out their homes protect their space, maintain the privacy of guests, and preserving their relationship with neighbours by helping them detect issues in real time. Airbnb is offering people who rent out their homes noise sensors that will monitor changes in noise levels in people's homes without recording sounds. There are three sensors that Airbnb is offering that all have different prices and features and their each sensors availability is limited to certain countries. Here's a closer look at the three noise sensors that Airbnb is offering: Minut

Minut monitors noise, temperature, motion, humidity and can be used as a a alarm when a property is unoccupied. Minut does not need to be plugged in to an outlet and can be installed without tools.

Product offer: $99 (R1505,79). Offer valid while supplies last, and expires April 1, 2020.

Subscription price: Free for single listing while multiple listings cost $7.99 (R121,52) per month.

Countries: All countries, excluding Russia, South America and Africa

NoiseAware

NoiseAware's privacy safe service will alert people within minutes of sustained noise levels and not instantaneous noises like doors slamming.

Product offer: $149 (R2266,29). Offer valid while supplies last, and expires April 1, 2020.

Subscription price: $10 (R15,21) per month or $99 (R1505,79) annually

Countries: Valid in North America (US and Canada)

Roomonitor

Real time noise control for Short Term Rentals. Avoid potential problems before they occur with alerts direct to your phone and your guest's phones. Guest privacy assured.

Product offer: $39 (R593,19). Offer valid while supplies last, and expires April 1, 2020.

Subscription price: $8.50 (R129,28) per month

Countries: All countries

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE