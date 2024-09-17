Airbus announces new customer support centre in Johannesburg

Airbus has announced the opening of its new Customer Support Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. “This newly established centre will contribute to strengthening Airbus’s local presence and supporting the growth of the African ecosystem. Serving as a hub for customers in the region, the new office will provide tailored support and enhance operational efficiency,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The Customer Support Centre would drive the development of local capabilities ensuring access to maintenance and training resources while fostering a stronger, more collaborative ecosystem in the region. Airbus’s most recent Global Market Forecast, predicts that commercial demand for Africa would reach 1 460 passenger and freight aircraft by 2043, comprising 1 210 single-aisle aircraft and 250 widebody aircraft. Additionally, Airbus’s Global Services Forecast estimated that Africa would need to introduce 15 000 additional pilots and 20 000 mechanics to meet the surge in air travel demand.

By supporting the growth of the local aviation industry, Airbus said it aimed to empower airlines and reinforce their autonomy. “This will not only benefit airlines, but the entire industry and local workforce,” it said. Laurent Negre, the vice-president of customer services Africa and Middle East at Airbus, said that with the rapid expansion of the latest generation aircraft on the continent, Africa required additional dedicated support and skills to meet the increasing demand for intra-African and international connectivity.