Airbuy to help SA startups build online stores through AWS online workshops

DURBAN - South African startup Airbuy is now working with other startups to build their online stores at no cost through virtual technical workshops offered by AWS Activate.

Airbuy is a payment gateway that averts the risk of people becoming victims of cybercrime since it doesn’t require users to put in their banking details as it uses Airbucks (digital tokens) that allows users to make payments on participating e-commerce site.

According to startup, skills gained from the workshop will equip entrepreneurs to leverage technology and take their businesses online during the national lockdown.

"Social-distancing brought about the national lockdown has impacted many small and medium Businesses (SMBs) across the country. Now, more than ever, having a digital presence is crucial for SMBs. Working with AWS has allowed us to accelerate our efforts to enable the digital transformation of startups and entrepreneurs, and assist our customers with their journey to the cloud," said Njabulo Makhathini, co-founder of Airbuy.