DURBAN - The alcohol industry in South Africa has committed to restricting its advertising times on TV and radio and not place billboard advertising within immediate proximity of schools.
The restriction is an effort to limit exposure to children and promote responsible alcohol advertising,
The commitment, binding on all alcohol manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, is contained in the Marketing Code, launched by the industry in Johannesburg last week and will be enforced by the Advertising Regulatory Board.
"Alcohol advertising on radio and TV is limited to between 7pm to 6am during weekdays. On Saturdays and Sundays, alcohol adverts can only be broadcast between 12h00 and 06h00," said Sibani Mngadi, Corporate Affairs Director at Diageo South Africa. Diageo is a leading spirits company owning world-renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Tanqueray.
To limit exposure to children, advertising will only be placed on media channels and programmes where at least 70 percent of the audience is reasonably expected to be of legal drinking age; 18 years and above.